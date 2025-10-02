DT
Indian TV moves beyond saas-bahu dramas

Indian TV moves beyond saas-bahu dramas

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 05:54 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Priyal Gupta
Priyal Gupta, who has been a part of shows like Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and has appeared in numerous high-profile ad commercials of renowned brands such as Cadbury, Spotify, Manyavar, Malabar Gold, and Ikea, along with celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandana, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others, is seen as Neil in Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak. The show revolves around Anu and Arya, who fall in love with each other despite the age gap between them.

Priyal said, “I was pleasantly surprised to know that Indian television is moving on from the saas-bahu saga. “Talking about his character, he shared, “Neil is a multi-faceted character. I have a warm, friendly face, and hence I have always been cast as the ‘good guy.’ But this time, I am excited to bring a different element to my performance.”

As for the preparations, he didn’t have to do much. He said, “To be honest, there wasn’t much time to prepare for the role, but as an actor, every audition is a prep in itself. You have to be ready to grab the opportunity when it knocks at your door. Neil is quite different from who I am in real life, but once I understood his character arc, I was able to embody his mannerisms and thought process.”

He is all praise for the cast and crew. “It has been a congenial experience working with the whole team on the set so far,” Priyal said.

