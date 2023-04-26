India's Best Dancer Season 3 gets its top 13

After the auditions, Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 3 has finally gotten its top 13. Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis are the judges for the show.

Among the 13 chosen ones for the new season, New Delhi’s Aniket Chauhan impressed the judges in the audition round with his freestyle performance on the song Ay Hairathe, while Hansvi from Uttar Pradesh performed a kathak rendition on the song Oh Ho Ho Ho that compelled Judges Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur to give her a standing ovation.