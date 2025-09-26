DT
Home / Entertainment / India’s favourite bahus clash on Pati Patni Aur Panga

India’s favourite bahus clash on Pati Patni Aur Panga

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:14 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
When the two biggest queens of Indian television step into the same ring, fireworks are guaranteed. Colors’ Pati Patni Aur Panga turns up the drama as Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik, the icons who made countless viewers fall in love with their characters, go toe-to-toe in the most intense challenge the show has ever seen. With their husbands, Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla by their sides, these powerhouse couples turn a simple task into pure television gold. But this task isn’t just about balance or laddoos, it’s about two queens proving that competition can be fierce while still celebrating sisterhood.Talking about the experience, Rubina Dilaik shared, “This was one of the most demanding tasks I have ever faced because it wasn’t just about balancing on a plank. Imagine standing on a moving seesaw, holding on to your partner’s hand for dear life, water pouring down your face, glasses strapped to your head, and knowing that even a single slip could waste everything. The intensity was unreal but the moment I saw Hina locked in with determination, I knew I had to give it my all. That inspired me more than anything. That’s the beauty of competition, it can bring out not just the best in you, but also the best in the person standing across from you.”

