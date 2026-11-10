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Home / Entertainment / 'Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent': Diljit Dosanjh puts concert cancellation rumours to rest

'Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent': Diljit Dosanjh puts concert cancellation rumours to rest

Punjabi singer takes a dig at news channels over cancellation rumours; organisers asked to ensure songs glorifying drugs, intoxicants and weapons are not performed

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ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:52 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh during a concert. File photo
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Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday went live on Instagram, addressing rumours that his upcoming Indore concert could be cancelled over reported security concerns.

In his trademark humorous style, Diljit took a dig at news channels for sensationalising the reports, saying they had added their own “masala” to the story. He also reassured fans that he would definitely perform in Indore on November 15.

"15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte," Diljit said.

"Koi jo marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho," he added.

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His upcoming Indore concert has also made headlines after reports emerged that the organisers and venue authorities had allegedly been instructed to ensure that Diljit does not perform songs that could negatively influence children.

Speaking about the instructions, District Officer, Women and Child Development Department, Rajneesh Sinha, said "... A concert by Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to take place at Twenty One Business Park on November 15. We received a letter from Chandigarh regarding songs that glorify drugs, intoxicants or weapons...

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“In compliance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions, we have written to the organisers, asking them to ensure that such songs are not performed, as they can have a negative influence on children...”

On October 30, Diljit kick-started the Indian leg of his Aura Tour with a jam-packed show at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

From 'G.O.A.T.', 'Ikk Kudi', 'Lalkara', ‘Ishq Di Baajiyaan', ‘Naina', and 'Kinni Kinni' to 'Case', 'Panjtaara', 'Hass Hass' and 'Water', Diljit took the audience on a musical journey through his popular discography. One of the most-awaited moments of the evening came when he performed 'Saanson Ki Mala', drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

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