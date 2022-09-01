Infatuated by Shradha…Tiger Shroff says in the new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7

The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and it will stream today (September 1) on Disney+ Hotstar. The manifestation game has been going strong in the show. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey to Sidharth Malhotra, stars are not shying away from naming who resides in their heart. In the latest episode, Tiger Shroff graces the couch alongside Kriti Sanon.
Tiger Shroff, from behind his coloured shades, finally revealed his relationship status. “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around,” admitted the star. However, he did not just stop there. He added: “I have always been infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great.”
