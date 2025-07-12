Inner depths unveiled

How has the experience been working on the show?

It’s been creatively fulfilling. The writing, visuals and emotional undercurrents make the experience truly immersive. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it — from long night shoots to those quiet, reflective moments between takes.

How was it working with your co-actors?

I feel really fortunate. Rachi and Sheen are not only incredibly talented but also deeply grounded. There’s a natural ease between us on set, which really helps, especially during emotionally charged scenes. We genuinely listen to one another — and that makes all the difference.

This is a new genre for you. How was that experience?

Very different, very exciting. The show is as much about atmosphere as it is about storytelling — mood, silence, emotional pacing. It forces you to underplay, to internalise. That kind of performance stays with you long after the cameras stop rolling.

You’re part of a show from the makers of Aahat. What does that mean to you?

Honestly, it feels iconic. I grew up watching Aahat — it had this eerie magic. To now be part of that universe is like a full-circle moment. It’s a legacy, and with that comes responsibility. You’re not just acting — you’re contributing to something people still remember years later.

What kind of preparation did you do for Ayan Roy Choudhary?

Ayan is very internal. He doesn’t express much, but he feels everything deeply. So I worked on building his emotional memory. I wrote a backstory for his childhood, explored his silence and even journaled as Ayan. I also focused on sensory triggers — how he reacts to pain, memory, even something like the smell of dust. That layering was crucial.

Any fun moments on set?

Oh yes! I remember a scene where I had to look terrified… and right before the take, Rachi made this ridiculous face. It took everything in me not to burst out laughing during what was supposed to be a serious moment. We balance the intensity with a lot of off-screen fun.

How did you build your on-screen chemistry with Rachi (Meera)?

Rachi’s a very instinctive actor, which really helped. We didn’t over-rehearse. Instead, we spoke about our characters’ emotional baggage and let that guide us. Sometimes we’d just sit in silence before a scene — not awkwardly, but to let the emotional weight settle in. That made our on-screen connection feel authentic.

Any special skills or look transformation involved?

It was less about physical transformation and more about accessing Ayan’s emotional state. He’s 28 — sharp, driven, but weighed down by unresolved grief. I had to convey that youthful intensity without making him impulsive. He’s quiet, calculated, with fire beneath the surface. I worked on his posture, the pace at which he moves, even how he listens. With Ayan, silence often speaks louder than words. It was about finding the right balance between stillness and storm.

What’s one memorable moment from the shoot so far?

There was one intense scene between Meera (Rachi) and me where we had to be really angry with each other. The emotions were so raw that we completely surrendered to the moment. When the scene ended, there was silence… and then the crew clapped. That felt special — like something real had just happened. And then there’s one with Sheen — I remember saying to her, “Please don’t look at me during my close-up, I’m getting scared.” Her performance was so intense and powerful, I was genuinely shaken. Those are the moments that stay with you — when the line between fiction and truth gets beautifully blurred.