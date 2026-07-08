It's not just Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding that's grabbing attention—their wedding rings have become the latest talking point. The couple has been spotted wearing matching custom-made ruby bands by luxury jewellery brand QWEEN, with Gauri's ring centred around an exceptionally rare Madagascar ruby.

Advertisement

According to the brand, the gemstone belongs to one of the rarest categories of natural rubies, with fewer than 0.1 per cent meeting its quality standards. The ring reportedly took more than three months to source the stone and over 256 hours of craftsmanship to complete, involving 131 pairs of skilled artisans' hands from design to final finishing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly, the wedding ring is said to complete a story that began months before the couple tied the knot. In March 2026, Gauri was seen wearing a bespoke aquamarine ring, reportedly gifted by Aamir and privately commissioned from QWEEN ahead of the brand's official launch. The piece featured a Brazilian aquamarine surrounded by 40 natural diamonds.

Advertisement

Aamir's association with QWEEN goes beyond being a customer. The actor is also a strategic investor in the luxury jewellery label, backed by Rosy Blue and Kashikey. While he has invested in the company, he also became its first customer by commissioning Gauri's aquamarine ring, later returning to the brand to create the couple's custom wedding bands.

Speaking about the bespoke creation, QWEEN Co-founder and CEO Amit Kumar said the ruby ring was designed as a deeply personal symbol of the occasion. "We believe a jewel should hold the emotion of the person it is created for. This ruby ring was designed as a deeply personal piece for Gauri—rare, natural and meaningful. To be chosen for a moment as intimate as a wedding is a very special expression of trust in the brand," he said.