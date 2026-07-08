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Home / Entertainment / Inside Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's rare ruby wedding rings that took 256 hours to craft

Inside Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's rare ruby wedding rings that took 256 hours to craft

The newlyweds' bespoke wedding bands by QWEEN feature an exceptionally rare Madagascar ruby, months of craftsmanship and a love story that began long before their wedding

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:50 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's ruby wedding rings are stealing the spotlight
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It's not just Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding that's grabbing attention—their wedding rings have become the latest talking point. The couple has been spotted wearing matching custom-made ruby bands by luxury jewellery brand QWEEN, with Gauri's ring centred around an exceptionally rare Madagascar ruby.

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According to the brand, the gemstone belongs to one of the rarest categories of natural rubies, with fewer than 0.1 per cent meeting its quality standards. The ring reportedly took more than three months to source the stone and over 256 hours of craftsmanship to complete, involving 131 pairs of skilled artisans' hands from design to final finishing.

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Gauri's ring centered around an exceptionally rare Madagascar ruby

Gauri's ring centered around an exceptionally rare Madagascar ruby

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Interestingly, the wedding ring is said to complete a story that began months before the couple tied the knot. In March 2026, Gauri was seen wearing a bespoke aquamarine ring, reportedly gifted by Aamir and privately commissioned from QWEEN ahead of the brand's official launch. The piece featured a Brazilian aquamarine surrounded by 40 natural diamonds.

Aamir Khan wore a matching ruby wedding band

Aamir Khan wore a matching ruby wedding band to Gauri Spratt

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Aamir's association with QWEEN goes beyond being a customer. The actor is also a strategic investor in the luxury jewellery label, backed by Rosy Blue and Kashikey. While he has invested in the company, he also became its first customer by commissioning Gauri's aquamarine ring, later returning to the brand to create the couple's custom wedding bands.

Speaking about the bespoke creation, QWEEN Co-founder and CEO Amit Kumar said the ruby ring was designed as a deeply personal symbol of the occasion. "We believe a jewel should hold the emotion of the person it is created for. This ruby ring was designed as a deeply personal piece for Gauri—rare, natural and meaningful. To be chosen for a moment as intimate as a wedding is a very special expression of trust in the brand," he said.

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