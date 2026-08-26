Inside Richa Chadha’s extremely special Onam with her daughter Zuneyra

Richa Chadha marked the auspicious occasion of Onam by attending a special ceremony at Kerala’s Gurupuram Sree Maha Vishnu Temple with her daughter Zuneyra giving her company honouring traditions. Richa went with a purpose to gift a life size mechanical elephant, Gurupuram Arjunan to the temple.

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For Richa, the occasion was also a celebration of her connection with India’s rich cultural traditions and the significance of participating in festivities that bring communities together. Dressed in the traditional white and gold sari and her daughter dressed in a traditional Onam dress, the mother-daughter duo immersed themselves in the spirit of Onam. The actor attended the ceremony in person and was part of the unveiling of Gurupuram Arjunan, making the occasion a meaningful blend of culture, celebration and compassion. The ceremony was followed by a traditional Chenda Melam performance and a Thiruvathira dance performance, adding to the festive atmosphere.

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Speaking about being part of the special Onam celebration, Richa Chadha said, “It was a very special feeling to be here in person and celebrate Onam in such a beautiful and culturally rich setting. To be there with my daughter made it even more special. To see her enjoy the festivities, colours and immerse her in the traditions felt truly special. We got a special Onam dress made for her to be dressed for the occasion. Our festivals, traditions are such an integral part of who we are. I believe that embracing our culture also means understanding how we can carry these traditions forward with greater compassion, with the aid of technology. There is something beautiful about witnessing a tradition being preserved that too, in a kinder and more thoughtful way of celebrating it. Onam is a festival that celebrates togetherness, abundance, gratitude and the spirit of community. Celebrations should always include compassion. Elephants are such magnificent and intelligent beings, these large mammals are highly social. They deserve to live freely in their natural environment with their kind. I am truly grateful that this temple, its trustees agreed to this magnificent present. I am sure it will become a local attraction! For me, this was not simply about presenting an elephant to a temple; it was about being part of a cultural celebration, experiencing the warmth of the people, eating Onam Sadhya with them here and contributing in a small way to something that can have a larger impact. I hope more people see that tradition and compassion do not have to be at odds with each other. We can celebrate our festivals, honour our customs and still make choices that are kinder to animals. I feel grateful to have been able to witness this moment and to celebrate Onam in such a meaningful way.”

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The ceremony concluded on a festive note with traditional performances, as Richa joined the celebrations and embraced the cultural spirit of Onam. Her presence at the temple and her gesture of gifting Gurupuram Arjunan made the occasion a memorable celebration of faith, tradition, culture and compassion.