Inside Sahil Khattar’s FIFA journey: Chaos, comedy & Oliver Kahn moments

When football legend Oliver Kahn walks into the studio, even seasoned hosts feel the weight of football history in the room. For actor-host Sahil Khattar, sharing screen space with the German goalkeeping star on the FIFA broadcast for ZEE5 has been nothing short of surreal!

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From growing up playing FIFA on PlayStation to now discussing real-world football with global icons, Khattar says the experience feels like a dream where fandom and reality collide.

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After taking a brief sabbatical from acting, Sahil found himself juggling two parallel ambitions — building a slate of films he has written (and will star in) and stepping into one of the biggest sporting opportunities of his career: hosting FIFA content on ZEE5.

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“I took a couple of years’ break and wrote two-three films myself. One is a family comedy and the other a sports comedy,” Sahil shares. “But then the World Cup opportunity came along, it was too precious to pass on.”

For Sahil, the FIFA assignment is not just another hosting gig—it’s a creative playground. “It’s a big panel and our show Unite8 Thrillz is one of the highest-rated in sports. The creative freedom they’ve given me is massive,” he says. Sahil is elated to be in company of Indian football heroes Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. In fact, Sahil shares Chandigarh connect with Gupreet, both are St Stephen's School, Chandigarh pass-outs.

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What makes Sahil’s approach stand out is his unconventional preparation. Sahil admits much of his football knowledge comes from an unexpected source. “I used to play FIFA on PlayStation. Honestly, 50 per cent of my knowledge comes from that. The rest I learned from friends. So, I study and research a lot myself now,” he laughs.

His style blends analysis with humour, film references, and pop culture commentary—something he says is intentional to keep the format “massy and relatable” for Indian audiences.

“We add film references, jokes, even desi metaphors. Like players running for the ball like a wedding buffet open—people connect with that,” he says. He gets massive response from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. “I try other regional languages too, but the response I get from the North is exceptional. For them, I’m their boy.”

The show has also given Sahil magical on-air moments, including sharing screen space with German goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn. “It’s mesmerising. When I touched his feet for the first time, he was taken aback. Now he knows pairi pauna (touching feet) and duly blesses me with a pat on my back.”

Despite the humour, Sahil is deeply analytical about football’s evolving global narrative, especially the rise of underdog teams in the current World Cup cycle. “Smaller nations are creating history. It’s giving birth to dreams. That’s what makes this World Cup so relatable—you see yourself in these teams,” he explains.

Beyond the studio, Sahil says the experience has reshaped how he performs. “When I’m on air, I feel like I’m one with the game. Like Messi in the zone. Everything aligns—the research, the energy, the moment. It feels instinctive.”

As he continues balancing filmmaking ambitions with sports hosting, Sahil seems to be carving out a space that is uniquely his—where cinema, comedy and football collide in real time on screen.

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