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Home / Entertainment / Insidious: Out of the Further drops terrifying new trailer: 'The demons have followed her home'

Insidious: Out of the Further drops terrifying new trailer: 'The demons have followed her home'

Amelia Eve stars as Gemma in the latest chapter of the horror franchise, releasing in Indian cinemas on August 21

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:05 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The latest chapter of the horror franchise Insidious: Out of the Further arrives in cinemas across India on August 21, 2026.
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The makers of Insidious: Out of the Further have unveiled the film's second trailer, offering a chilling glimpse into what is being billed as the darkest chapter yet in the long-running horror franchise.

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The new trailer follows Gemma, played by Amelia Eve, a young mother who returns to her childhood home with her daughter. As she rediscovers her ability to travel into The Further—the eerie realm of lost souls central to the Insidious universe—she realises the terrifying consequences of her gift.

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The trailer reveals that Gemma's connection to The Further allows its sinister inhabitants to cross into the real world, turning her home into the centre of a supernatural nightmare.

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"The demons have followed her home," teases the trailer, hinting at an escalating battle between the living and the forces lurking beyond.

Directed by Jacob Chas, Insidious: Out of the Further marks the latest instalment in the globally successful horror franchise, which has grossed more than $740 million worldwide since its debut in 2010.

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The film will release in cinemas across India on August 21, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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