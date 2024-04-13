Interesting journey

Star Plus is venturing into an unexplored territory with their new venture, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, starring Prerna Singh, Avinash Mishra and Aarchi Sachdeva.
Avinash, aka Shivam, says, “Just as the title suggests, the show is going to be a meetha khatta romcom. We have introduced the characters of the show with a glimpse of it. My character, Shivam, is filled with positivity, and the audience will resonate with it. I am grateful and blessed to have loyal viewers, who have appreciated my craft.”
