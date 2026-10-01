DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / International Coffee Day: Frothy Dalgona to Vietnamese Brews 5 coffee trends that went viral

International Coffee Day: Frothy Dalgona to Vietnamese Brews 5 coffee trends that went viral

article_Author
Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:42 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
This International Coffee Day, take a sip through the coffee trends that transformed everyday brews into global obsessions Photo Istock
Advertisement
Coffee has never been just a morning pick-me-up. Across cultures, it is ritual, comfort, conversation, and increasingly, a social-media sensation. International Coffee Day, celebrated on October 1, is the perfect excuse to look back at five coffees that captured our collective attention, from the lockdown kitchen experiment that became a global obsession to the bold Vietnamese brew now found on café menus everywhere.

1. Dalgona Coffee — The lockdown star

Advertisement

Few drinks captured the mood of the early pandemic quite like Dalgona coffee. Made by whipping together instant coffee, sugar and hot water until it becomes light and frothy, then spooning the mixture over milk, it became a kitchen project for people stuck at home. Its appeal was simple: minimal ingredients, a dramatic transformation and a recipe that looked great on camera. For Indians, it was pure nostalgia — Parents hanging out with friends post dinner and children taking turns to beat the coffee!

Advertisement

2. Spanish Latte — Sweet, creamy & café-ready

Advertisement

The Spanish latte found its way onto menus and social feeds with its winning combination of espresso, milk and sweetened condensed milk. Richer and sweeter than a conventional latte, it offers a dessert-like coffee experience without being quite a dessert. Its creamy appearance and easy-to-love flavour helped make it a favourite among café-hoppers and social-media coffee enthusiasts.

3. Biscoff Coffee — Dessert in a cup

When coffee met Biscoff, the result was almost destined for the Internet. Crushed biscuits, Biscoff spread, milk and espresso can transform an everyday coffee into something that looks—and tastes—like a treat. Whether served hot or iced, Biscoff coffee became particularly popular with home baristas experimenting with café-style drinks and indulgent toppings.

4. Pistachio Coffee — The green treat

Pistachio has had a major moment across food and beverage culture, and coffee was no exception. Pistachio lattes combine espresso and milk with pistachio syrup or cream, often finished with a dusting of crushed nuts. Their pale-green colour makes them instantly photogenic, while the nutty, slightly sweet flavour gives the familiar latte a more luxurious twist.

5. Vietnamese Coffee — Strong, sweet & slow

Vietnamese coffee brings something different to the viral-coffee conversation. Traditionally made using a phin, a small metal filter, the coffee slowly drips over sweetened condensed milk, creating a bold, intensely flavoured drink balanced by creamy sweetness. Its iced version, cà phê sữa đá, has become a global favourite, finding its way from Vietnamese cafés into specialty coffee shops around the world.

From a whipped lockdown experiment to elaborate café creations, these coffees show how quickly a drink can become a trend when flavour, visual appeal and a little bit of ritual come together. After all, in the age of social media, sometimes the journey from one good cup to the next big coffee obsession is only a few clicks away…

Photos: istock

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts