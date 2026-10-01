International Coffee Day: Frothy Dalgona to Vietnamese Brews 5 coffee trends that went viral

1. Dalgona Coffee — The lockdown star

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Few drinks captured the mood of the early pandemic quite like Dalgona coffee. Made by whipping together instant coffee, sugar and hot water until it becomes light and frothy, then spooning the mixture over milk, it became a kitchen project for people stuck at home. Its appeal was simple: minimal ingredients, a dramatic transformation and a recipe that looked great on camera. For Indians, it was pure nostalgia — Parents hanging out with friends post dinner and children taking turns to beat the coffee!

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2. Spanish Latte — Sweet, creamy & café-ready

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The Spanish latte found its way onto menus and social feeds with its winning combination of espresso, milk and sweetened condensed milk. Richer and sweeter than a conventional latte, it offers a dessert-like coffee experience without being quite a dessert. Its creamy appearance and easy-to-love flavour helped make it a favourite among café-hoppers and social-media coffee enthusiasts.

3. Biscoff Coffee — Dessert in a cup

When coffee met Biscoff, the result was almost destined for the Internet. Crushed biscuits, Biscoff spread, milk and espresso can transform an everyday coffee into something that looks—and tastes—like a treat. Whether served hot or iced, Biscoff coffee became particularly popular with home baristas experimenting with café-style drinks and indulgent toppings.

4. Pistachio Coffee — The green treat

Pistachio has had a major moment across food and beverage culture, and coffee was no exception. Pistachio lattes combine espresso and milk with pistachio syrup or cream, often finished with a dusting of crushed nuts. Their pale-green colour makes them instantly photogenic, while the nutty, slightly sweet flavour gives the familiar latte a more luxurious twist.

5. Vietnamese Coffee — Strong, sweet & slow

Vietnamese coffee brings something different to the viral-coffee conversation. Traditionally made using a phin, a small metal filter, the coffee slowly drips over sweetened condensed milk, creating a bold, intensely flavoured drink balanced by creamy sweetness. Its iced version, cà phê sữa đá, has become a global favourite, finding its way from Vietnamese cafés into specialty coffee shops around the world.

From a whipped lockdown experiment to elaborate café creations, these coffees show how quickly a drink can become a trend when flavour, visual appeal and a little bit of ritual come together. After all, in the age of social media, sometimes the journey from one good cup to the next big coffee obsession is only a few clicks away…

Photos: istock