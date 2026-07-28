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Home / Entertainment / India bowling coach Morné Morkel makes Indian television debut with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

India bowling coach Morné Morkel makes Indian television debut with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Contestants are tasked with catching a ball bowled by the legendary fast bowler — a stunt that sounds simple but quickly turns into a true test of courage, focus

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:33 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Fear is stepping onto unfamiliar territory, and this time, it arrives with the pace and presence of one of international cricket's most intimidating fast bowlers. As COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' returns with an all-new season, Darr Ka Naya Daur promises to raise the bar with bigger stunts, tougher challenges and relentless action, all under the command of action king Rohit Shetty.

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Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Cape Town, South Africa, the country's biggest adventure reality show is all set to push celebrity contestants to their absolute limits. But this season comes with a game-changing twist — for the very first time, international cricket icon Morné Morkel joins the action, bringing an entirely new dimension to the show.

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Contestants are tasked with catching a ball bowled by the legendary fast bowler — a stunt that sounds simple but quickly turns into a true test of courage, focus and reflexes as they face the sheer speed and power of one of cricket's finest pacers. Having spent years striking fear into the hearts of the world's finest batsmen with his blistering pace and towering presence, Morkel is now touted to inject a fresh sporting intensity into the feartastic competition.

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Sharing his excitement about joining the show, Morné Morkel says, “For years, I challenged the world’s best batsmen with my pace. Now, I’m bringing that same intensity as the new face of fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Working with Rohit Shetty right here in my home country, South Africa, has been an incredible experience. This season, audiences can expect bigger stunts, tougher challenges, and levels of fear like never before. Get ready for an action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, premiering 1st August at 9 PM, every Saturday and Sunday only on COLORS and JioHotstar.”

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