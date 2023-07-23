Into the act

PTI

As an actress, Rajshri Deshpande says she likes to portray layered characters and go through intense preparation, no matter the challenges that come with such roles. In her career, Rajshri has tried her hands at complex characters in various movies and shows, including Angry Indian Goddesses, S Durga, Sacred Games and Trial By Fire. She found another unique story in her upcoming film Privacy, where she essays the role of Roopali, a distressed surveillance centre operator who embarks on an investigation into unusual events that occur during her shift.

“As an actor, I like layered characters, complex situations. I go for intense preparation for every character. I’m a professional actor, I study and I try to do justice to my role,” Rajshri says.

She credits the film’s director, Sudeep Kanwal, for helping her with the process. “Grey and black shades of characters can destroy you internally. For that, you need to prepare well,” she adds.

Bold take

There is a need for more female characters that are ‘bold, flawed, complex and clever’, she believes. “We should showcase all shades of women because there are hardly any films where a woman is a central character,” Rajshri adds. The actress, who was last seen in Netflix series Trial By Fire, says her work as an artiste should not just provide entertainment to people but also make them ‘think’.

Privacy, which recently had its world premiere at South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, features an ensemble cast, including Sandesh Kulkarni, Abhilash Thapliyal, Chhaya Kadam, Rushad Rana, and Sagar Salunke.