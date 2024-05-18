Into the act

Sushmita Singh will portray the character of Rahul’s love interest, Rati, in Mehndi Wala Ghar. Her entry is sure to up the ante of entertainment in the show. She says, “The show focuses on the essence of family values, love and relationships, and that’s what struck a chord with me. Stepping into Rati’s shoes is both exhilarating and challenging as Rati is a vibrant and charismatic girl, deeply rooted in Indian culture despite her upbringing in London.”

