Irfan Pathan meets 'biggest superstar' of India Rajinikanth, calls him 'simplest person on planet'

Chennai, October 24

With cricketers and commentators travelling to different places in India for the World Cup 2023 matches, the players are getting chances to meet their favourite film stars in person.

On Tuesday, Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan met megastar Rajinikanth in Chennai. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture from their random meeting.

"Biggest super star of our country yet simplest person on this planet. It was a great learning meeting him. #thalaivar #happy," he captioned the post.

Seems like the particular image was captured at the Chennai airport.

Irfan was one of the commentators for the Afghanistan vs Pakistan match held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. However, it was his dance on the field that won everyone's hearts.

Irfan celebrated with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan following their historic win against Pakistan. Following the match, Pathan took to the field to celebrate with Rashid, and followed up by posting a message for him on the social media platform 'X'.

"Rashid Khan fulfilled his promise and I fulfilled mine. Well done guys @ICC @rashidkhan_19," Pathan wrote, adding a video in which both Rashid and Irfan are seen dancing together.

Riding on a dazzling all-round performance in the field, Afghanistan stunned their neighbours with a thumping eight-wicket defeat on a sluggish Chennai surface on Monday. The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65), and Ibrahim Zadran (87), along with Rahmat Shah (77)* at No.3, starred with the bat to help Afghanistan post a win for the ages. After the mauling against India, Pakistan's bowlers had another forgettable outing, failing to put any pressure on the Afghan batters despite defending an above-par total of 283 on a sluggish and challenging Chennai surface.

Chasing 283, a challenging total on a Chennai pitch affording uneven bounce, Afghanistan cantered to a win by eight wickets, with an over to spare.

Afghanistan has now got the better of two cricketing powerhouses -- former world champions Pakistan and the defending champions England. The win lifted Afghanistan to sixth on the points table. On the other hand, Pakistan stayed on the fifth position with four points and a net run rate of -0.400.

The high-flying Afghans will play Sri Lanka next on October 30 at the high-scoring Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.