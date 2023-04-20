Irrfan Khan once more

Renowned actor Irrfan Khan left the world on April 29, 2020. But still, the dream of witnessing his acting once again on the big screen is possible. The movie Songs of Scorpions is set to hit the theatres on April 28, ahead of the actor’s third death anniversary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’