Home / Entertainment / Is ovarian cancer genetic and can be passed on to children?

Is ovarian cancer genetic and can be passed on to children?

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:57 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
Ovarian cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women in India. Most women with ovarian cancer do not have a family history of ovarian cancer and is not inherited. However, there can be family history of ovarian or other cancers and in 23 per cent of the cases. Genetic mutation is found in around 16 genes including BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. People who carry a gene defect usually have a 50 per cent chance of passing it on to each of their children. Genetic testing for ovarian cancers can detect mutations in genes associated with ovarian cancers. People who test positive for gene mutations require detailed genetic counselling by geneticists for the surveillance plan, transmission risk to children, informed reproductive planning. Preimplantation genetic testing can be performed in the embryos before pregnancy and normal embryos without the genetic defect are transferred to prevent passing on to future generations.

Dr Sangeeta Khatter

Senior Consultant, (Medical and Reproductive Genetics),

at Jindal IVF Centre, SCO 21, Sector 20-D, Dakshin Marg,

Chandigarh, Call: 958-246-9429 — TMPF

