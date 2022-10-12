Is rapper Badshah dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 12

Rapper Badshah is reportedly dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Badshah has been dating Chandigarh-based Isha for over a year now.

Badshah recently appeared in the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

A source close to Badshah told the portal, “It’s been a year that rapper is seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families. And everyone is happy about it."

In one of the episodes of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Karan tried to ignite a spark between Badshah and designer Seema Sajdeh by setting them up on a blind date at his home.

Seema and her ex-husband Sohail Khan filed for divorce in May after being married for 24 years.

Seema revealed that she was starstruck to see Badshah when he arrived at Karan’s place. She said, “When Badshah walked in, I had a whole thing prepared of what I was going to say to him. But yes, I was struck as f**k.”