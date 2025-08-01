Film director Mohit Suri is currently basking in the success of his latest release Saiyaara. The romantic drama has resonated with young audiences. The ace director spoke about the film and how he has incorporated his real life into the movie.

Mohit opened up on when he fell in love for the first time. "Mai constantly pyar mein tha. Iss film mein kaafi kuch thodi thodi jagah apni khud ki zindagi daali hai…16-17 saal, I think..."

The Mohit Suri directorial tells the story of a young couple, a singer and a lyricist, showing their journey on the path of love, loss, achievements, and heartbreak.

He shared candidly how he conceived the idea behind his project and also spoke about the music of his film.

Suri said, "There was a time when larger-than-life films were being made post-Covid. Perhaps the audience was coming to see action, blockbuster, larger-than-life hero at that time…I had seen a couple of films and felt my voice was getting drowned out in the noise. So, I thought I would find something different. I sat with my assistant the Sankalp Sadanah and wrote the story but at that time a lot of people said that no one would make this story…Then I met Akshaye (Widhani), they said that this is the film that has to be made, when everyone was running to make the same kind of cinema, they supported me."

Featuring debutant Ahaan Panday opposite Aneet Padda, the musical love story has received a wholesome response from the audience.

While talking about the music and the promotional strategy of the film, he added, "I also believe that when you launch newcomers with a picture and a poster, people will say this look is wrong, this is not right, but when you launch them with a story, music, and dance, then you give them a chance for fighting."

On the music of the film, he shared, "I have always depended on the music since my first film. I am grateful to Akshaye for allowing me to be the person I am. Moreover, mostly youngsters like happy songs, but they relied on my music and allowed me to do the promotion with a sad song." The film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music. With praise pouring in from both the audience and industry insiders, Saiyaara continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office.