 Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu rekindling romance with Naga Chaitanya, fans are left guessing : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu rekindling romance with Naga Chaitanya, fans are left guessing

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu rekindling romance with Naga Chaitanya, fans are left guessing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya share pictures of Instagram that fuel rumours of their potential patch-up

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu rekindling romance with Naga Chaitanya, fans are left guessing

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a throwback picture. Instagram/samanthaofficial02



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 4

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a name that's been synonymous with headlines since her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021, is at it again. The actress, who had seemingly moved on from her past with Chaitanya, is now stoking the fires of speculation.

In a recent social media post, Samantha shared a captivating collage of photos that showcased her style, but what caught the eagle-eyed fans' attention was a tiny detail - the tattoo near her rib area, dedicated to Naga Chaitanya, was still there. Despite her previous hints at moving forward, it seems this inked connection is a lingering reminder of their shared past.

The Chay tattoo, as fans fondly refer to it, had disappeared from public view for a while, leaving many to believe it had been removed. However, Samantha's latest photos have reignited the conversation about whether the couple is on the path to reconciliation.

One of the snapshots from Samantha's recent post reveals her confidently flaunting the Naga Chaitanya tattoo. Dressed in a chic white tube top, a stylish jacket, and a pair of trendy pants, the actress appears to embrace her past, sending fans into a whirlwind of speculation.

Check it out:

The social media buzz was immediate. Fans shared their excitement, with one commenting, "The other day someone said that he has taken a tattoo. Maybe it was cut out (at the time)." Another fan enthusiastically chimed in, "Still had a tattoo," while yet another asked, "Who said it was removed?" It's evident that the reappearance of the tattoo has left fans ecstatic and puzzled.

The rumors of a potential patch-up between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been fueled further by a recent Instagram post from the actor. Last month, Chaitanya shared an endearing photo featuring Hash, their beloved dog, seated in his lap as he watched the sunset from his car. He simply captioned it "Vibe."

Here's the photo:

The heartwarming image stirred fans' emotions and unleashed a barrage of speculations. Many fans took to the comments section to inquire if the former couple had indeed rekindled their romance.

Samantha, in response, seemingly dispelled the rumors by sharing a series of photos where she concealed the tattoo featuring Chaitanya's name.

The details of their separation remain undisclosed, as both actors have chosen not to delve into the reasons behind their split. However, the mystery surrounding Samantha's tattoo and their continued co-parenting of their beloved dogs keep fans intrigued, leaving room for endless speculations about a possible reunion between the two stars.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's relationship status may still be shrouded in ambiguity, but one thing is for sure: the spotlight continues to shine brightly on their story.

#Instagram #Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists ‘sent to hell’: Army

2
Himachal

IIT-Mandi officials booked under SC/ST Act

3
World

143 people killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal's mountainous western region

4
Punjab

Youngsters prefer menial jobs in Canada over staying back

5
Punjab

'Ensure prompt land acquisition for NHAI': High Court issues 8 commandments

6
J & K

Glad that stupid decision of INDIA bloc to boycott TV anchors died its own death: Omar Abdullah

7
Trending

'Maafi bhi tayar rakhe..': Elvish Yadav hits back at Maneka Gandhi following snake venom claims

8
Himachal

Work on 9-km NHPC tunnel completed after 23-year delay

9
Diaspora

Legislation in US Congress to phase out country quota for green cards; capture unused visas for nurses and doctors

10
Haryana

Haryana pharma company owner gifts cars to employees on Diwali; calls them 'celebrities, stars'

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

At least 69 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, officials say toll expected to rise

143 people killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal's mountainous western region

Impact of the quake was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding di...

Pakistan air force base attacked; 3 militants killed

Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists ‘sent to hell’: Army

The attack comes hours after a series of terror strikes kill...

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble-burning; AAP hits back

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble-burning; AAP hits back

In his post on X, Dalal shares statistics of farm fires in P...

Delhi’s pollution crisis: Marginal dip in levels as haze persists, health concerns rise

Delhi’s pollution crisis: Marginal dip in levels as haze persists, health concerns rise

Increase in respiratory and eye problems among children and ...

Navy sailor dies in Chetak helicopter accident at naval base in Kochi

Navy sailor dies in Chetak helicopter accident at naval base in Kochi

‘Board of Inquiry’ ordered to investigate the cause of accid...


Cities

View All

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Ward watch: Pre-Partition Sharifpura faces problem of choked sewer, contaminated water supply

Special camps to register voters for SGPC elections

Narcotics, drone recovered from villages in border belt

337 kg spurious khoya seized, destroyed

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

EO order imposing misuse charges on SCO quashed

Cook awarded life term in POCSO case

Haryana pharma company owner gifts cars to employees on Diwali; calls them 'celebrities, stars'

No licence, Elante eatery fined Rs 2 lakh

Delhi’s pollution crisis: Marginal dip in levels as haze persists, health concerns rise

Delhi’s pollution crisis: Marginal dip in levels as haze persists, health concerns rise

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Bawana

Delhi records 'severe' air quality

69% air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states, claims minister

Delhi Govt, Centre haven't done enough, says Congress

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

ADCs take stock of stubble burning in Nakodar, Phillaur

Speeding Mercedes injures pedestrian

Surjit Hockey meet: Gurjinder Singh’s hat-trick helps Indian Oil Mumbai lift title

Ex-councillor takes up issue of defunct street lights with Jalandhar MC

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

Factory employee concocts loot story, land in police net

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Drive to remove waste from vulnerable points begins

Youngster dies of 'heart attack' amid scuffle at Jammu Colony

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Health Minister presides over dengue review meet with officials

Another term for Virk as PUTA president

Stubble burning: BKU leaders warn officials against 'harassing' farmers

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022