Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at Academy Awards

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman
Advertisement
Isha Ambani made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the 2026 Academy Awards alongside her husband Anand Piramal, as she turned heads with her elegant fashion choice.
Advertisement
For the evening, Isha opted for a vintage creation from Valentino that perfectly captured a soft, spring-inspired aesthetic. The strapless gown featured floral embroidery scattered across a champagne-toned base. She complemented the outfit with statement jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, including sparkling drop earrings and a striking choker-style necklace.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement