Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at Academy Awards

Isha Ambani made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the 2026 Academy Awards alongside her husband Anand Piramal, as she turned heads with her elegant fashion choice.

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For the evening, Isha opted for a vintage creation from Valentino that perfectly captured a soft, spring-inspired aesthetic. The strapless gown featured floral embroidery scattered across a champagne-toned base. She complemented the outfit with statement jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, including sparkling drop earrings and a striking choker-style necklace.

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