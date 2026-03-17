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Home / Entertainment / Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at Academy Awards

Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at Academy Awards

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ANI
Updated At : 06:13 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman
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Isha Ambani made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the 2026 Academy Awards alongside her husband Anand Piramal, as she turned heads with her elegant fashion choice.

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For the evening, Isha opted for a vintage creation from Valentino that perfectly captured a soft, spring-inspired aesthetic. The strapless gown featured floral embroidery scattered across a champagne-toned base. She complemented the outfit with statement jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, including sparkling drop earrings and a striking choker-style necklace.

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