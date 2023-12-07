Isha Malviya pushes Abhishek Kumar amid fight on 'Bigg Boss 17'

Mumbai, December 7
Exes Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar will be seen getting into a heated fight amid an immunity task.
A promo shared by the channel shows that during the task Isha and Abhishek get into a fight. Abhishek was calling out another contestant during the task, Isha intervened and said that he was purposely instigating.
Watch the promo:
View this post on Instagram
Abhishek lost his cool and charged at Isha. Isha schools Abhishek for being mannerless when Abhishek comes close to the actress, she pushes him away. Their fight turns uglier.
Other housemates including KhanZaadi and Samath have to intervene before they could physically harm each other even more.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar, two hearings on appeal held
Next hearing soon, closely following matter and extending al...
Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; 11 ministers also sworn in
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend the...
India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Flags concerns to US, Canada over Pannun’s threat to Air Ind...
FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row
Wray is expected to hold talks with senior Indian security o...