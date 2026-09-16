Isha Rikhi talks about being 'played' in a relationship on Bigg Boss 20 days after announcing split with Badshah

Isha Rikhi has spoken about a past relationship that made her feel deceived and taken for granted. "You want to stay with me but also want your freedom. You will only chill with me with certain people, and after that I get to know that you were showing me a different picture which never existed."

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi did not name Badshah once during her conversation with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kanika Mann. She did not need to.

Advertisement

The remarks come days after Isha and rapper Badshah announced their separation following a five-month marriage that began in March 2026. On the show, Isha described a relationship where she gave complete trust and received a carefully maintained illusion in return.

Advertisement

"If someone comes and tells me something, I say, 'Give me proof, or else don't bother me.' But when it ended, I got to know, yahan toh kat gaya," she said.

When Kanika asked whether the betrayal was physical or emotional, Isha did not limit her answer. "All of them," she said, before describing what the dynamic actually felt like. "I am saying, 'You are my best friend and giving you all best friend feelings.' I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend."

Advertisement

Isha confirmed their marriage publicly in June 2026 after pictures from their intimate ceremony surfaced through her mother's Instagram in March. The joint separation statement came in September.