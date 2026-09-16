DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Isha Rikhi talks about being 'played' in a relationship on Bigg Boss 20 days after announcing split with Badshah

Isha Rikhi talks about being 'played' in a relationship on Bigg Boss 20 days after announcing split with Badshah

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:45 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Isha Rikhi has spoken about a past relationship that made her feel deceived and taken for granted. "You want to stay with me but also want your freedom. You will only chill with me with certain people, and after that I get to know that you were showing me a different picture which never existed."

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi did not name Badshah once during her conversation with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kanika Mann. She did not need to.

Advertisement

The remarks come days after Isha and rapper Badshah announced their separation following a five-month marriage that began in March 2026. On the show, Isha described a relationship where she gave complete trust and received a carefully maintained illusion in return.

Advertisement

"If someone comes and tells me something, I say, 'Give me proof, or else don't bother me.' But when it ended, I got to know, yahan toh kat gaya," she said.

When Kanika asked whether the betrayal was physical or emotional, Isha did not limit her answer. "All of them," she said, before describing what the dynamic actually felt like. "I am saying, 'You are my best friend and giving you all best friend feelings.' I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend."

Advertisement

Isha confirmed their marriage publicly in June 2026 after pictures from their intimate ceremony surfaced through her mother's Instagram in March. The joint separation statement came in September.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts