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Home / Entertainment / Isha Rikhi's cryptic post about 'storms' and 'prayers' sparks speculation about trouble in her marriage to Badshah

Isha Rikhi's cryptic post about 'storms' and 'prayers' sparks speculation about trouble in her marriage to Badshah

Fans are reading into a wedding-anniversary-style montage the actress posted this week, four months after she and the rapper married in a private gurudwara ceremony

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:47 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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A social media post by actress Isha Rikhi has set off speculation that her four-month-old marriage to rapper Badshah, currently a judge on Indian Idol 16, may be going through a rough patch. The Instagram reel strung together wedding footage, candid family photos and a few visibly emotional frames, captioned, "Every storm is a lesson, every prayer is hope," alongside a broken-heart emoji.

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Actress Jasmine Bhasin responded with "Stay strong," while Shruti Sodhi wrote "Lessons indeed," comments that only deepened fan theories. Several users pressed for context, one asking directly, "What happened?" Observers also noted that the couple no longer follow each other's accounts.

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Neither Badshah nor Rikhi has addressed the speculation directly. Rikhi first confirmed the marriage during an Instagram Ask Me Anything in June, and news of the wedding itself broke earlier this year when her mother, Poonam Rikhi, posted ceremony photos online.

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This is Badshah's second marriage. His first, to Jasmine Masih, lasted from 2012 to 2020; the two share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in 2017 and now based in London. Speaking about that split on a podcast with Prakhar Gupta in 2024, Badshah said, "We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child, but not that often."

Rikhi, raised in Chandigarh, built her career in Punjabi cinema through films like Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and Happy Go Lucky, and crossed into Bollywood with Nawabzaade in 2018.

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