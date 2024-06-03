 Ishaan Khatter’s fun dance video on ‘Not Like Us’ leaves fans in awe : The Tribune India

  Ishaan Khatter's fun dance video on 'Not Like Us' leaves fans in awe

Ishaan Khatter’s fun dance video on ‘Not Like Us’ leaves fans in awe

He will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Ishaan Khatter’s fun dance video on ‘Not Like Us’ leaves fans in awe

The actor on Monday, took to his Instagram account to drop the video with choreographers Rajit Dev and Lama Reuben. ANI Photo



ANI

Mumbai, June 3

Actor Ishaan Khatter, known for his impressive dance videos, recently shared a fun clip of himself dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s song, ‘Not Like Us.’

The actor on Monday, took to his Instagram account to drop the video with choreographers Rajit Dev and Lama Reuben.

In the video, Ishaan is seen wearing an all-black outfit with a half-sleeve open printed shirt and white shoes.

Along with the video, Ishaan wrote a caption that read, ‘They not like us’. Soon after the actor dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, ‘Absolute fire’. Another user commented, ‘This is soo cool’. ‘Awesome video’, wrote a third user.

Earlier on Saturday, the actor stunned fans with a series of breathtaking pictures from his latest photoshoot.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share pictures highlighting his chiselled body.

Captioned simply, ‘Happy June’, the pictures capture Ishaan in a series of indoor poses with a moody and contemplative vibe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan was last seen in Raja Menon’s action-packed drama Pippa, where he starred alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film follows the story of a young Indian Army captain from the 45 Cavalry Regiment.

The actor will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, where he joins the stellar ensemble cast featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

