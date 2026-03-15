Ishika Shahi on her zodiac-themed web series, Jabb Zodiacs Met

In an era where digital storytelling is constantly evolving, young creators are pushing boundaries with fresh ideas and unconventional narratives. One such voice is Ishika Shahi, whose web series Jabb Zodiacs Met brings an intriguing twist to the familiar world of romance by weaving astrology into modern relationships. Instead of a single love story, the series explores the emotional dynamics of all twelve zodiac signs, offering a character-driven look at how different personalities navigate love, conflict, and connection.

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The young creator talks about Jabb Zodiacs Met, her vision, and future plans…

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Your web series Jabb Zodiacs Met has a very unique concept. How did it originate?

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The concept actually came from my mother, Pearl Grey. Initially, I had seen formats where one person meets different zodiac signs. But she asked me to explore all the zodiacs in depth. That’s a huge commitment, especially for a first show — 24 main leads, their families, and supporting characters. But audiences today don’t want just another romantic story; they want something fresh and different.

What has the industry’s reaction been so far?

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The industry finds the concept very interesting because it hasn’t been done before. It’s not just about romance; it’s about how different zodiac personalities react in emotional situations, heartbreak, or conflict. For example, in the Sagittarius episode — my personal favourite — you’ll see the Aries boy becoming extremely possessive and protective. It’s fascinating to explore how each zodiac reacts in “fight or flight” moments within relationships.

What are your personal goals as a creator?

My goal is to create content that I truly believe in and feel strongly about. I want to bring something new to the audience. My dad is incredibly hardworking, and my mom is very creative — I think I’ve inherited qualities from both. Right now, my focus is to grow the YouTube channel and consistently offer viewers something exciting and different.

Will all your upcoming projects be on YouTube?

Yes, for now. YouTube is accessible to everyone. If you limit yourself to one platform, you restrict your audience. TV serials reach all kinds of households, and similarly, YouTube allows us to reach a wide and diverse audience. We want our content to be inclusive and available to all.

What kind of stories interest you moving forward?

Jabb Zodiacs Met leans towards Gen Z and modern relationships. My next show will cater to audiences who enjoy TV serial-style storytelling but with my own twist. I don’t want perfect characters — I prefer them to be grey, flawed, and realistic. It will have a quirky romantic comedy angle. Since attention spans are short, especially among Gen Z viewers, my episodes are fast-paced. In 20 minutes, the story must feel complete and engaging.

What advice would you give aspiring writers and creators, and how important is fresh talent to you?

Support is extremely important. Even one person believing in you can make a huge difference. But if nobody supports you, you still owe it to yourself to try. Living with regret is worse than failure — it’s better to regret something you attempted than something you never tried. When it comes to casting, I strongly believe in talent over social media following. In Jabb Zodiacs Met, we worked with both known and fresh faces. I always choose the actor who best fits the character. In my writing team and casting choices, I look for freshness, authenticity, and raw talent.