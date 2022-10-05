Ismael Ismael Cruz Córdova fights and how

With just two more episodes of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power before the first season concludes, the Amazon Original series brought the house down with a massive battle sequence in episode 6, Udûn.
Talking about one of the most intense scenes where he manages to stab an Orc in the eye, actor Ismael Cruz Córdova said, “There are no stilts or camera tricks. The guy is massive, an incredible mover and fighter. I had to climb on him, step on his hip and leg and wrap myself around and strangle him. It’s almost like being on a mechanical bull. There were no rigs, no wires; we were not being supported by anything. I was on the back of this massive man trying not to fall.”
