“It is not as dramatic as a typical daily soap”: Ashmita Bakshi on 108 Base Hospital – Uri

For actress Ashmita Bakshi, the concept of the show 108 Base Hospital – Uri, drew her attention and she took up the role. Sharing more of her reasons for taking up this show she says,”

My role is that of a nurse who is also a Major in the Army. 108 Base Hospital – Uri is inspired by a real hospital in Srinagar called 92 BH Srinagar. The show is based on the lives of Army doctors, nurses and officers working in such a hospital. I play one of those two nurses, while Smita Bansal plays the senior nurse.

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Doctors and nurses work together to treat these patients, so nurses are a very important part of the hospital. So, even though there are only two nurses in the show, our characters have an important role to play.”

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When asked about the preparation for her role as Anitha Solanki, she says,”Playing a nurse was quite different from the roles I have done before, so we had to prepare properly. Just like doctors have a certain protocol and body language, nurses also have their own way of conducting themselves. We had to learn how nurses speak to doctors, how they interact with patients and how they behave inside an operation theatre. We also had to understand which instrument is used for what, how it is handed over to the doctor and how quickly you have to respond during an operation. Before the shoot, the production house brought in a doctor who trained and guided us.”

She adds,”The doctor was also present during the initial shoot to make sure we were doing everything correctly. We learnt about the responsibilities of a nurse and the different surgical instruments. Since I am playing an Army Major, I also had to bring a certain body language to the character. Your shoulders and back have to be upright, and you have to look alert and disciplined. At the same time, inside the operation theatre, you have to be very quick and precise. Everything had to become natural before we started shooting.”

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Ashmita is sporting minimal make up in the show. Throwing more light on that she says,” The best part of playing a nurse was that I didn’t have to wear too much makeup. The look was very minimal and natural. Most of the time, we had two main costumes. One is the Army uniform, which is different for the nurses and doctors, and the other is the nurse’s hospital uniform or scrubs. For me, it was very easy because there wasn’t too much effort involved in changing costumes or creating a different look every day. We mostly had minimal makeup, for the operation theatre scenes, we would wear masks, gloves and other protective gear. So, overall, it was a very simple and practical look, which also made shooting easier.”