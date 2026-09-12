DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / “It is not as dramatic as a typical daily soap”: Ashmita Bakshi on 108 Base Hospital – Uri

“It is not as dramatic as a typical daily soap”: Ashmita Bakshi on 108 Base Hospital – Uri

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 06:10 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

For actress Ashmita Bakshi, the concept of the show 108 Base Hospital – Uri, drew her attention and she took up the role. Sharing more of her reasons for taking up this show she says,”

My role is that of a nurse who is also a Major in the Army. 108 Base Hospital – Uri is inspired by a real hospital in Srinagar called 92 BH Srinagar. The show is based on the lives of Army doctors, nurses and officers working in such a hospital. I play one of those two nurses, while Smita Bansal plays the senior nurse.

Advertisement

Doctors and nurses work together to treat these patients, so nurses are a very important part of the hospital. So, even though there are only two nurses in the show, our characters have an important role to play.”

Advertisement

When asked about the preparation for her role as Anitha Solanki, she says,”Playing a nurse was quite different from the roles I have done before, so we had to prepare properly. Just like doctors have a certain protocol and body language, nurses also have their own way of conducting themselves. We had to learn how nurses speak to doctors, how they interact with patients and how they behave inside an operation theatre. We also had to understand which instrument is used for what, how it is handed over to the doctor and how quickly you have to respond during an operation. Before the shoot, the production house brought in a doctor who trained and guided us.”

She adds,”The doctor was also present during the initial shoot to make sure we were doing everything correctly. We learnt about the responsibilities of a nurse and the different surgical instruments. Since I am playing an Army Major, I also had to bring a certain body language to the character. Your shoulders and back have to be upright, and you have to look alert and disciplined. At the same time, inside the operation theatre, you have to be very quick and precise. Everything had to become natural before we started shooting.”

Advertisement

Ashmita is sporting minimal make up in the show. Throwing more light on that she says,” The best part of playing a nurse was that I didn’t have to wear too much makeup. The look was very minimal and natural. Most of the time, we had two main costumes. One is the Army uniform, which is different for the nurses and doctors, and the other is the nurse’s hospital uniform or scrubs. For me, it was very easy because there wasn’t too much effort involved in changing costumes or creating a different look every day. We mostly had minimal makeup, for the operation theatre scenes, we would wear masks, gloves and other protective gear. So, overall, it was a very simple and practical look, which also made shooting easier.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts