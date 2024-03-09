“It is not the most unified industry”: Emraan Hashmi on Bollywood

Mumbai, March 9
Actor Emraan Hashmi has been quite vocal on issues in and out of Bollywood. In a statement provided by the web series ‘Showtime’ team, he shared his take on the boycott trend that the Bollywood industry faced lately.
“I don’t know if it is criticism but it is not the most unified industry at all points of time, because there are times where we have worked synergistically and in a better way, for example, the whole boycott trend of Bollywood, if we would have come together early on, we could have squashed it. Every industry has a few bad apples, so it is not like really tainting the industry, it is just that a few people are undisciplined,” he said.
Meanwhile, Emraan is being lauded for his performance in ‘Showtime’, which has been created by Sumit Roy and directed by Mihir Desai.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...