“It is not the most unified industry”: Emraan Hashmi on Bollywood

ANI

Mumbai, March 9

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been quite vocal on issues in and out of Bollywood. In a statement provided by the web series ‘Showtime’ team, he shared his take on the boycott trend that the Bollywood industry faced lately.

“I don’t know if it is criticism but it is not the most unified industry at all points of time, because there are times where we have worked synergistically and in a better way, for example, the whole boycott trend of Bollywood, if we would have come together early on, we could have squashed it. Every industry has a few bad apples, so it is not like really tainting the industry, it is just that a few people are undisciplined,” he said.

Meanwhile, Emraan is being lauded for his performance in ‘Showtime’, which has been created by Sumit Roy and directed by Mihir Desai.

