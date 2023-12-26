It suits him!

To get into the skin of the character actors often have to follow fashion so that the character becomes relatable. Karanvir Sharma from Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua has to wear suits every day to portray his best and stay connected to his fans.

It is not easy to wear suits all the time and be comfortable in them for hours, but for Karanvir it is like a piece of cake as he loves wearing suits and has a good collection. He even incorporates his personal suits into the show, comfortably donning them for the entire day and during action sequences.

Karanvir says, “I just love the look of my character Haider in the show. It’s like it is me most of the time when it comes to the appearance part of it. Whether I shoot a fight sequence or a regular scene, I am very comfortable wearing suits. I feel now I can even sleep in it. In real life, I am very different from Haider. I only love to wear very simple clothes. Most of the times, when I am at home, I just love to wear my shorts and T-shirts. I only dress up for special occasions and not otherwise. From Bollywood, I appreciate the way Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty carry themselves in suits.”