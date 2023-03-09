It took 6 months planning to execute SRK's scene with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai, March 9
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to enter the Tiger franchise through an adrenaline pumping action sequence that will be shot for seven days in Mumbai end April.
What's to note is that this sequence has been planned by Aditya Chopra and 'Tiger 3' director Maneesh Sharma for over six months so that it can become a talking point for the nation.
"When SRK & Salman's sequence was planned for 'Pathaan', the makers realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that's the biggest USP for audiences." "So, the writer, Adi and Maneesh went into a huddle and took six months to write and visualise Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline! Every detail of this shoot has been planned keeping in mind that it needs to deliver full on paisa vasool entertainement that is also a spectacle for audiences," informs a senior trade source.
'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya & Emraan Hashmi as Tiger's nemesis is set to release this Diwali.
IANS
