Home / Entertainment / Italian fashion house Prada's team in Kolhapur

Italian fashion house Prada's team in Kolhapur

ANI
Updated At : 06:01 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
Prada Kolhapuris
A team from the Italian fashion house Prada arrived in Kolhapur to learn about the history and craftsmanship behind the iconic Kolhapuri chappals.

The Prada team visited Kolhapur and met the artisans and shopkeepers to know more about the iconic Kolhapuri chappals.

Following a massive backlash for plagiarising Indian artisans’ work, Prada accepted that its latest summer wear collection was “inspired by Indian artisans”.

However, the petitioners claim that the fashion brand (Prada) has not issued any “formal apology” along with any “damages”, “compensation” and “entitled remedy” to the Maharashtrian artisans.

