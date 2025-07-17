A team from the Italian fashion house Prada arrived in Kolhapur to learn about the history and craftsmanship behind the iconic Kolhapuri chappals.
The Prada team visited Kolhapur and met the artisans and shopkeepers to know more about the iconic Kolhapuri chappals.
Following a massive backlash for plagiarising Indian artisans’ work, Prada accepted that its latest summer wear collection was “inspired by Indian artisans”.
However, the petitioners claim that the fashion brand (Prada) has not issued any “formal apology” along with any “damages”, “compensation” and “entitled remedy” to the Maharashtrian artisans.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now