It’s a century!

The show Shaitani Rasmein on Star Bharat has completed a whopping 100 episodes. To mark the occasion, the cast got together and cut a cake.

Naqiyah Haji says, “Completing 100 episodes of our show Shaitani Rasmein is a major achievement. This moment is especially special as this is my debut show on television. I am incredibly grateful to the audience for their support, which has made this milestone possible.”

Adds Vibhav Roy, “Reaching the milestone of 100 episodes is overwhelming. I firmly believe that this show has had a significant impact on my acting career and it’s been an incredible journey. I’m grateful to our audience for their unwavering support, and I look forward to entertaining them further. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this milestone possible.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat