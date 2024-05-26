It’s a century!

The show Shaitani Rasmein on Star Bharat has completed a whopping 100 episodes. To mark the occasion, the cast got together and cut a cake.
Naqiyah Haji says, “Completing 100 episodes of our show Shaitani Rasmein is a major achievement. This moment is especially special as this is my debut show on television. I am incredibly grateful to the audience for their support, which has made this milestone possible.”
Adds Vibhav Roy, “Reaching the milestone of 100 episodes is overwhelming. I firmly believe that this show has had a significant impact on my acting career and it’s been an incredible journey. I’m grateful to our audience for their unwavering support, and I look forward to entertaining them further. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this milestone possible.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims
The bodies were charred beyond recognition