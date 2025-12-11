DT
Home / Entertainment / It’s a dream come true: Aneet Padda

It’s a dream come true: Aneet Padda

Amritsar girl on Saiyaara’s World TV premiere on Sony MAX

TNS
Updated At : 05:44 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
Aneet Padda
For someone who grew up in Amritsar’s narrow lanes, where evenings meant chai and the TV blaring through every window, Aneet Padda still can’t get over the fact that she’s now the girl whose face will light up those very screens!

At a time when Saiyaara, the film that turned Aneet into one of 2025’s most celebrated breakout stars, gears up for its world television premiere on December 20 at 8 pm on Sony MAX, she feels pride. “A story with so much heart, a film that resonated so well in theatres, deserves to be seen by everyone,” she avers.

She shares, “In many smaller towns, TV is the primary source of entertainment and a family bonding experience.” The film itself has had a dream run, hailed as one of 2025’s biggest romantic blockbusters. At its core, Saiyaara is an intimate, aching romance about two young artists trying to hold on to love while finding their place in a world bigger than them. “It is a dream come true for any actor to know their work is reaching the absolute length and breadth of a country as big as India,” Aneet concludes.

