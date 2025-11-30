DT
It’s a dream come true: Punjabi actor Paramvir Cheema talks about his Bollywood debut Tere Ishq Mein

Gurnaaz
Updated At : 05:30 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Paramvir Cheema
Friday carried the weight of a milestone for actor Paramvir Cheema. His Bollywood debut film, Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Anand L Rai, hit theatres. “It’s a dream come true,” he says simply, not as a dramatic line, but as someone who has quietly waited for the moment to make sense.

Starring opposite Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, the journey to this moment didn’t feel rushed, it felt earned. “I got a call from Mukesh sir. He told me Anand sir likes you. He had watched Black Warrant and wanted me in his next film,” Cheema recalls. “Then I got a call from Anand L Rai sir himself. He said, ‘In my film, every character is important.’ I just knew I had to do this one. He’s one of the best filmmakers. We’ve grown up watching Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re... his films are so layered. This too is a proper filmy story, a musical backed by AR Rahman.”

Working alongside established names could intimidate anyone in their debut big-banner film, but Paramvir describes the experience as equal parts surreal and grounding.

“I have scenes with them. Both are fantastic actors,” he says. “I was a fan of Dhanush for a long time. He’s a director too. He’s a brilliant actor, switches on and off so quickly. I haven’t seen any actor like him.”

Kriti Sanon, he says, brought a different but equally inspiring presence.

“She is a great co-star. No airs. Purely focused on work. I enjoyed sharing screen with her. We had brilliant chemistry, and that translated into brilliant scenes. You’ll see it in the film. With AR Rahman’s music and Anand L Rai’s direction, what else do you want? Dream come true.”

Border came first

Interestingly, Border 2 was the first Bollywood project Cheema signed. “When Border 2, happened, I was beyond excited,” he says. “I have major scenes with Varun Dhawan, but sadly no scenes with Diljit. I got lucky to work with Sunny Deol and I am very happy and thankful about it.”

Breaking typecasts

Cheema doesn’t shy away from crediting streaming platforms for changing the game, including his. “I’ve reached here because of OTT. If it wasn’t for platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, there would have been many actors whose talent would remain unseen. Sony LIV gave me a chance. I’m very thankful.”

But opportunity also comes with typecasting. “After Tabbar, I started getting only Punjabi roles,” he says. “I’m very thankful to Ambrish Verma who first gave me a Delhi boy in Sapne vs Everyone. Then there’s Pyramid from TVF, where I play a boy from Hardwar. These are non-Punjabi roles I received even after doing Tabbar or Chamak.” The shift, he says, was essential.

Choosing work is process

His selection process isn’t about being busy, it’s about being meaningful. “Firstly, I see what’s different about the new role. Have I done this before? If yes, then right now I'm not going to do it, unless the story is very good,” he explains.

“Secondly, there should be a message. Because of the times we’re living in, war, crime, mistrust…we need stories that highlight humanity and collective growth.”

Then come the practical questions: the maker, the writer, the director and something far simpler — “Lastly, how much happiness do I get? If it gives me happiness, I do it.”

Road ahead

Some of Cheema’s earlier shows, Sapne vs Everyone, Tabbar, Pyramid, and Chamak, are already in process for second seasons, but his priority now is cinema.

“I want to stick to movies. I feel others should also get a chance. I feel it’s time to move ahead.”

And ahead, the bucket list is clear and unfiltered.

“I want to work with Anubhav Sinha, Luv Ranjan, Shoojit Sircar, and Imtiaz Ali…especially Imtiaz sir. I’m a big fan of his cinema, and the person.”

Among actors, his wishlist is heartfelt too. “Ranbir. He’s a great actor. And Salman Khan, because my dad is a very big fan. I am too, but my dad is the biggest fan. So yes… I want to work with Salman.”

