Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon celebrated one year of her film "Do Patti" and said it's the project she will always be proud of.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film was produced by Kanika Dhillon alongside the actress, which also marked the first production for Sanon under her production banner Blue Butterfly Films.

Featuring the actress in a dual role, the film also starred Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. It released on Netflix on October 25.

Sanon shared a video of the film's trailer on her Instagram story on Saturday. "It's been a year of my first butterfly. A film I will always be proud of... my first production... @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial. Happy one year," she wrote.

Sheikh shared a picture on his Instagram handle alongside his co-stars and added a lengthy note along.

"A year ago, we sent this story out into the world. Today, I look back with so much gratitude. Thank you @kanika.d @kritisanon @beatnikbob5 @kajol @martratassepp @netflix_in @kathhapictures @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial," it read.

“The love and support from our audience was the best part. Thank you for watching, for sharing, and for making this film so special. This success is yours as much as it is ours. #thankyouAudience #DoPatti," he added.

The film also starred Tanvi Azmi and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.