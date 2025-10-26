DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / It's a film I will always be proud of: Kriti Sanon on 'Do Patti'

It's a film I will always be proud of: Kriti Sanon on 'Do Patti'

Featuring the actress in a dual role, the film also starred Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:00 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon during an event in Mumbai. PTI file
Advertisement

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon celebrated one year of her film "Do Patti" and said it's the project she will always be proud of.

Advertisement

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film was produced by Kanika Dhillon alongside the actress, which also marked the first production for Sanon under her production banner Blue Butterfly Films.

Advertisement

Featuring the actress in a dual role, the film also starred Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. It released on Netflix on October 25.

Advertisement

Sanon shared a video of the film's trailer on her Instagram story on Saturday. "It's been a year of my first butterfly. A film I will always be proud of... my first production... @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial. Happy one year," she wrote.

Sheikh shared a picture on his Instagram handle alongside his co-stars and added a lengthy note along.

Advertisement

"A year ago, we sent this story out into the world. Today, I look back with so much gratitude. Thank you @kanika.d @kritisanon @beatnikbob5 @kajol @martratassepp @netflix_in @kathhapictures @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial," it read.

“The love and support from our audience was the best part. Thank you for watching, for sharing, and for making this film so special. This success is yours as much as it is ours. #thankyouAudience #DoPatti," he added.

The film also starred Tanvi Azmi and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts