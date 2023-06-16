 It’s a quirky love story : The Tribune India

It’s a quirky love story

Prime Video released the trailer for Tiku Weds Sheru

Nawazuddin Siddiqui,Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur during the trailer launch of Tiku Weds Sheru in Mumbai. ANI photo



Prime Video recently unveiled the trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama, Tiku Weds Sheru.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film is the maiden project of Kangna Ranaut’s production house, Manikarnika Films, making it their first collaboration with the streaming service.

Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is set to release on June 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

“Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru have very different personalities but share a common dream. Says Nawazuddin, “I am happy to be a part of Manikarnika Films’ maiden project, work with Kangana (Ranaut), and be directed by Sai Kabir, who brings a fresh perspective to the story. It’s great that Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere on Prime Video, ensuring its accessibility to film enthusiasts worldwide.”

“While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, but I also got an opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana ma’am and Nawazuddin sir,” says Avneet Kaur.

“Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience; I learnt a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations,” she added.

