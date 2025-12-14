It’s a wrap for Diljit’s latest project

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with director Imtiaz Ali after their critically acclaimed film Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor shared glimpses from his shoot.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit shared a series of photos to confirm his next untitled project with Imtiaz Ali.
In a set of pictures, Diljit is seen wearing a brown jacket, a t-shirt, and black trousers. He is seen bowing to pay his respect to Imtiaz Ali.
Sharing the photos, Diljit wrote, "Wrapped Shooting For Imtiaz Ali Sir's Film."
