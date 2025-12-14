DT
It's a wrap for Diljit's latest project

It’s a wrap for Diljit’s latest project

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:12 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with director Imtiaz Ali after their critically acclaimed film Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor shared glimpses from his shoot.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit shared a series of photos to confirm his next untitled project with Imtiaz Ali.

In a set of pictures, Diljit is seen wearing a brown jacket, a t-shirt, and black trousers. He is seen bowing to pay his respect to Imtiaz Ali.

Sharing the photos, Diljit wrote, "Wrapped Shooting For Imtiaz Ali Sir's Film."

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

