It’s a wrap for Guru’s film

The family entertainer, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, which marks the acting debut of Lahore hitmaker Guru Randhawa in Bollywood, wrapped up its shoot recently.The film also stars Anupam Kher, Saiee M Manjrekar, Ila Arun, Paritosh Tripathi, Atul Srivastava and Paresh Ganatra in pivotal roles.