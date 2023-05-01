It's a wrap for Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

Mumbai, May 1

Actors Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have concluded shooting for their upcoming cricket drama movie 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'.

Dharma Productions took to their Instagram handle, where they shared the news of the film wrap. A picture of the film's clapboard was shared on the photo-sharing website with "It's a wrap" written on it.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

The picture was captioned: "And it's a wrap for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi!' Ready for the final innings, we'll see you soon in cinemas near you!" This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space. The two were previously seen in 'Roohi'.

'Mr And Mrs Mahi' is helmed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

IANS

#janhvi kapoor #Mr and Mrs Mahi #rajkummar rao