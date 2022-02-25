It’s a wrap for Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films are all set to offer Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi. Its team has now wrapped the shoot.
Ringing in the wrap-up celebrations, the team partied hard following a cake-cutting ceremony. The bash was attended by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Junglee studios head Amrita Pandey, Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar, Amit Trivedi and the director of the film, Arshad Syed. Bringing forth a brand-new pair, the film is an investigative comedy. Taapsee will be seen essaying the role of a feisty cop, while Pratik will play a chauvinistic brat. Written and directed by Arshad Syed, the comic caper captures the events after the two leads are forced to make a journey together, as their divergent personalities hilariously clash, resulting in a battle of wits.
