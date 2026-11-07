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Home / Entertainment / ‘It’s all nonsense...’: Salman Khan dismisses claims of anti-China narrative, Govt pressure to rewrite Maatrubhumi script

‘It’s all nonsense...’: Salman Khan dismisses claims of anti-China narrative, Govt pressure to rewrite Maatrubhumi script

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ANI
Updated At : 02:09 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for photos in front of a poster of his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' during its trailer launch, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_06_2026_000292B)
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Bollywood star Salman Khan has dismissed claims that his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace takes a stance against China or that the government pressured the makers to change or rewrite the script, calling such reports "nonsense".

Speaking about the film at the trailer launch event of Maatrubhumi on Friday, Salman said the story revolves around soldiers and the challenges faced by them and their families on both sides.

"Yeh jo narrative hai na ki hum China ke against ja rahe vagharah vagarah aur fir hamari government ne pressure daala hai ki script change karo, rewrite karo yeh sab bakwas hai... humne picture banayi hai soldiers ke upar unki families ki what they go through...(This whole narrative, that we are taking a stance against China, or whatever else is being said—and the claim that our government pressured us to change or rewrite the script, it's all nonsense) "It's not true at all. We've made a film about soldiers—about what they and their families go through, on both sides. There are no negative forces..." he added.

The actor's remarks come amid speculation surrounding the film's storyline and its portrayal of the India-China conflict.

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"Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana pe hona chahiye"

Salman Khan shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, saying discussions surrounding the ambitious project should focus on its story and characters rather than its reported production budget and visual effects (VFX).

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"I just think Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana pe hona chahiye na ki VFX and cost of production par. I think this narrative ki 4000 (budget of Ramayana) aur VFX, VFX, VFX. I just don't think ki that is correct," he said.

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