It’s chota packet, bada dhamaka at KBC

Sony Entertainment Television’ the much-loved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will host the Kid’s Juniors Week, where children between the ages of 8 and 15 will compete to win. The show will also introduce a Report Card, which will showcase key attributes of the energetic kids, highlighting each of their quirky likes and dislikes. The young contestants who make it to the hot-seat will win points for each correct answer that will be converted into money once they turn 18.

Blending in with the theme for the week, host Amitabh Bachchan will also be in a joyous mood, celebrating the young generation, and will adorn cool sweatshirts, jackets, sneakers and hoodies to match up with the “trendy” youngsters.

Contestant Virat Iyer from Chhattisgarh will not only attempt the Rs 1 crore question but also reveal his love for singer Arijit Singh. So much so that he will showcase his talent by singing Kesariya in multiple languages, impressing Big B. The legendary host will then surprise the contestant by getting Arijit Singh to speak to him over a video call!

The other chota packet, bada dhamakas who will shine bright with their wit, intelligence and an overload of cuteness throughout the week will be contestants Guransh Singh from New Delhi, Akshaya Anand from Bihar, Shreyashree Banerjee from Orissa, Trambadiya Arjun Alpeshbhai and Atyukt Behuray from Gujarat.