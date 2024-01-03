‘It’s difficult to sustain success’

The entertainment industry has its highs and lows.

Did you ever feel you chose the wrong profession?

I believe in giving my 100 per cent to everything I do. Highs and lows are part of every profession. It’s not uncommon for people to question their career choices during challenging times. Success in the industry often involves a combination of talent, timing and luck. At the end of the day it’s a personal choice and I feel grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way.

Do you think you should have an alternate profession too?

Having an alternate profession can be a wise choice for anyone, including for the people in the entertainment industry. The unpredictable and competitive nature of the field makes it essential for individuals to diversify their skills or explore other interests. I am not only an actor but also a producer. I feel the kick that this industry gives you, is nowhere to be felt.

People are mainly attracted to the entertainment industry because of the glamour side of it. But all that glitters is not gold. What is your viewpoint?

It’s evident that the glamour associated with the entertainment industry can be enticing, but it often conceals the challenges and sacrifices behind the screens. Long hours, intense competition and the constant need for self-promotion are aspects that usually go unnoticed. It’s also crucial for individuals to be aware of the realities and at the end of the day be prepared for the hard work that is required to sustain a career in this field.

It is not just about achieving success but also sustaining it. Express your views.

Achieving success in the entertainment industry is just the beginning. Sustaining success often involves continuous effort, adaptation to changing trends and navigating the pressures of public scrutiny.

What does success mean to you?

Success is subjective and can be defined in various ways For me, I feel success is when your hard work is acknowledged, the audience appreciates your work. Awards and numbers are secondary for me. Also, I believe success is not attained overnight, it generally includes long-term satisfaction, personal growth, and making a positive impact on the audience.

How many years have you completed in the industry? What are the pros and cons of this industry?

You can say I’m a beginner. Even though I am just starting out, I know I am here to make a place for myself. Just like a newcomer, I don’t have a lot of opinions about the industry but what I have learnt in my years of experience is that things don’t come easily. We have to work really hard and prove ourselves at every given moment.

In this fast-paced life, do you think we are neglecting our emotional needs?

Honestly, in this fast-paced life, emotional well-being is definitely ignored. While there is so much awareness about taking care of your mental health and emotional needs, it is not as easy as it is said. So, it’s very important for us to surround ourselves with people that we love.