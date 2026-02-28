Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about her return to the Indian cinema and was all praise for the director SS Rajamouli at her recent appearance in the talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

Advertisement

Priyanka will be seen in the movie Varanasi directed by SS Rajamouli starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. While talking to host Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka said, “I haven’t done an Indian movie in 6-7 years. I am now doing a movie called Varanasi and it is directed by SS Rajamouli who is one of India’s most amazing and talented directors. It’s gonna be an adventure, I am very excited about it. We have shot it in Imax format and we have been filming it for 14 months.”

Advertisement