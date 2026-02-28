DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / ‘It’s gonna be an adventure’

‘It’s gonna be an adventure’

Priyanka Chopra shares excitement for upcoming film Varanasi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:36 AM Feb 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about her return to the Indian cinema and was all praise for the director SS Rajamouli at her recent appearance in the talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

Advertisement

Priyanka will be seen in the movie Varanasi directed by SS Rajamouli starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. While talking to host Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka said, “I haven’t done an Indian movie in 6-7 years. I am now doing a movie called Varanasi and it is directed by SS Rajamouli who is one of India’s most amazing and talented directors. It’s gonna be an adventure, I am very excited about it. We have shot it in Imax format and we have been filming it for 14 months.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts