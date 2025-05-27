It’s Happy Diwali for Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana gears up for the first big Diwali release of his career, Thama, produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

The big Diwali release window for films has traditionally been reserved for larger-than-life big screen entertainers with the biggest of the stars. Ayushmann is thrilled to have his first Diwali film as it marks a major milestone moment in his glittering career.

Ayushmann says, “For me, Diwali is about togetherness, it is about family and it is about having the best community experience by spending time with your friends. I’m a big movie buff and every year, I have a ritual to go to the theatres with my family and watch a film on Diwali! We have so much fun together and it makes me so happy to see scores of people thronging to the theatres to watch these big releases.”

He adds, “So, it feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with Thama. It is the biggest release of my career and I’m eager to spread joy. The fact that my film could be one of the reasons for people to have a great festive period feels really surreal.”