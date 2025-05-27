DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / It’s Happy Diwali for Ayushmann

It’s Happy Diwali for Ayushmann

The actor is thrilled that Thama will mark the first big Diwali release of his career
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:58 AM May 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ayushmann Khurrana
Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana gears up for the first big Diwali release of his career, Thama, produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Advertisement

The big Diwali release window for films has traditionally been reserved for larger-than-life big screen entertainers with the biggest of the stars. Ayushmann is thrilled to have his first Diwali film as it marks a major milestone moment in his glittering career.

Ayushmann says, “For me, Diwali is about togetherness, it is about family and it is about having the best community experience by spending time with your friends. I’m a big movie buff and every year, I have a ritual to go to the theatres with my family and watch a film on Diwali! We have so much fun together and it makes me so happy to see scores of people thronging to the theatres to watch these big releases.”

Advertisement

He adds, “So, it feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with Thama. It is the biggest release of my career and I’m eager to spread joy. The fact that my film could be one of the reasons for people to have a great festive period feels really surreal.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper