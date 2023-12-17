ANI

Jason Momoa, who earned plaudits for his role as Aquaman, said he is sceptical about the future of the DC superhero franchise.

Addressing reports that the latest movie could be the last where he plays the King of Atlantis, Momoa admitted, “I don’t necessarily want it to be the end... (but) I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice. The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility. But right now, I’m like, it’s not looking too good.