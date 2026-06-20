Anne Hathaway's family is growing. The Oscar winner confirmed she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, sharing the reveal in a video that quickly sent fans into a frenzy.

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In the clip, the 43-year-old steps into frame in a flowing white skirt set, arms folded over her midsection, as Barbara Lewis's 1965 song "Baby, I'm Yours" plays. She then drops her arms to reveal her baby bump, flashes a smile, and walks off. She kept the caption simple: "x Baby, I'm yours x."

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This will be the couple's third child together, they already share two sons, Jonathan and Jack. The announcement follows recent sightings of Hathaway vacationing with her family in St. Tropez, where her growing bump was already on display.

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The timing lines up with a packed year on screen. "Mother Mary" released in April, and she reprised her iconic role in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" last month alongside Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt. Up next: a third collaboration with director Christopher Nolan in "The Odyssey," out July 17. She'll be opposite Ewan McGregor in "The End of Oak Street," out in August. Further out, she has the Colleen Hoover adaptation "Verity," due October 2, along with "Yesteryear" and "The Princess Diaries 3" on the horizon for future years.

In her Elle cover story, Hathaway described family life with Shulman and their sons as a "fun zone where we all love hanging out together." Soon enough, that zone gets one size bigger.

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