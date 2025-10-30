It’s okay to use what mama gave you: Sharon Stone defends Sydney Sweeney on jeans controversy

Hollywood actor Sharon Stone voiced her support for her “Euphoria” co-star Sydney Sweeney, who faced backlash over a jeans ad campaign that many on social media thought was racist.

The American Eagle commercials centered on the slogan “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” a pun on “great genes” but it drew criticism for focusing on Sweeney’s white heritage.

Defending Sweeney, Stone said it’s fine to use one’s “hotness”, when speaking to entertainment news outlet Variety on the red carpet of their Power of Women LA event on Wednesday.

“It’s hard to be hot, and I think we all know that. It’s really okay to use every bit of hotness you have — right here, right now — and go for whatever that is. Everybody has their own certain kind of hotness, their own certain thing, and you’re supposed to go for that. Because who are you not to be beautiful? You know, who you are isn’t an accident,” Stone said.

The actor also compared Sweeney to English primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall who faced similar criticism for being on the cover of Life Magazine “because she had good legs”.

“When Jane was on the cover of Life Magazine for her work with gorillas, she was in her safari shorts and shirt, sitting with one of the animals that she was working with. Other scientists said, ‘Well, she only got the cover of Life Magazine because she had good legs.’ And Jane said, ‘Well, if I did, then that helped me get more money for my research,’” Stone added.

Stone is a new addition to the cast of “Euphoria”, where Sweeney is set to reprise her role as Cassie Howard alongside Zendaya as Rue Bennet, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs and Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, among others.